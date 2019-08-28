Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's Kashmir development plan: Governor Satya Pal Malik said Kashmir hasn't witnessed a single civilian casualty in the past 21 days except reports said that some violent protesters received pellet injuries below the west during minor scuffle with security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday unveiled a roadmap for the development of newly created Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories. Seeking people’s cooperation, the Governor said the ruling BJP government at the Centre has taken several steps to ensure all-round development of the UTs for the betterment of its residents. Satya Pal Malik’s statement on Kashmir came three weeks after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the administration is opening mobile phone connectivity in Kupwara and Handwara districts (of Kashmir). The medium of phone and internet is used less by us and mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis for mobilisation and indoctrination of the local youth…However, the mobile and telephone services, that was used as a weapon against the government, will be resumed gradually in other districts of Kashmir valley keeping in view the situation there, he added.

The governor also said the administration and it doesn’t want the loss of even a single life as every Kashmiri life is valuable to it. He claimed that Kashmir hasn’t witnessed a single civilian casualty in the past 21 days except reports said that some violent protesters received pellet injuries below the west during minor scuffle with security forces.

#WATCH: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, says,"the medium of phone and internet is used less by us and mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis as well as for mobilisation & indoctrination. It is a kind of weapon used against us so we have stopped it. Services will be resumed gradually." pic.twitter.com/0AqzW1Of6e — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

Announcing 50,000 jobs in the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Malik appealed to the youth of the Valley to get involved in the recruitment process with full vigour and in the coming 2-3 months, the vacancies will be filled up.

The governor said teams from the Centre meet him on a regular basis and consult on the safety, security and development of Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App