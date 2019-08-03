Governor Satya Pal Malik has appealed for peace and has requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to link up matters. He said that the Home Secretary and Divisional Commissioner has clarified about the law and order situation.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has appealed for peace and has asked people not to believe in rumors by saying that unnecessary panic is being created by linking the present situation to all kinds of other issues. Reacting over the present security situation in Kashmir, Malik said that the Home Secretary and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has clarified about the law and order situation in Kashmir.

The Governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters not to link up matters including abrogation of Article 35A, creation of union territories and others. However, Malik appealed to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around. On Friday, entire Kashmir was gripped by panic after Jammu and Kashmir administration issued an advisory for the Amarnath yatra pilgrims and tourists and asked them to leave as soon as possible from Kashmir.

In the late-night, a delegation of political leaders in the state including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, JKPM’s chairman Shah Faesal, JKPC’s chairman Sajjad Lone and its leader Imran Ansari.

The delegation had earlier approached the governor to hold an urgent meeting and expressed concerns about the panic situation in Kashmir created by the recent developments.

Reports said the governor had informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs regarding the terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra.

On Friday, Chinar Corps Commander Lt General K J S Dhillon and J&K police chief Dilbag Singh. Both the chiefs made some crucial information regarding the present situation. They mentioned that the security forces were going to tackle these threats head-on and will not allow them to succeed.

