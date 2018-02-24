Pune based Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) asked students to explain Satyapal Singh argument criticising Darwin's theory in the examination. IISER director Sanjeev Galande said its an attempt to test the logical thinking of students and its not about the statement. More than a month ago Union Minister Satyapal Singh had rejected Darwin's theory of evolution.

Days after Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Darwin theory remark, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune in an examination quizzed the students what was wrong the Singh’s argument criticising Darwin’s theory. When asked about the reason for involving a question like this in the examination, Dean of Research and Development, Sanjeev Galande defended its stand by saying that it’s an attempt to test the logical thinking of the students and its not about the statement. Galande said, “We at IISER, focus on the instructional way of teaching and question papers are not summary.

The logical reasoning question was involved in the exam was quite straightforward. This is not that we are opening a debate over Singh’s statement) but an attempt for students to start thinking logically.” More than a month before, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Satyapal Singh defied science as he outrightly rejected Darwin’s theory of evolution. The Minister claimed that Darwin’s theory of evolution has found no mention in our ancestral tales. Human appeared on the earth in the form of Humans and did not transform from apes as postulated by Darwin.

Also Read: PNB scam: ED attaches properties worth Rs 523 crore of Nirav Modi group

He added that theory is scientifically wrong and should not be taught in schools and colleges. Following the Satyapal Singh’s controversial remark, scientists across the country to decided to celebrate Darwin week from February 12 to 18. The main objective of the celebration is to remove all the doubts surrounding the human evolution from apes, the scientists will try to assert that Darwin’s theory of evolution offers the correct explanation of the observed evolution in nature through various workshops and seminars.

Darwin’s Theory of Evolution is the widely held notion that all life is related and has descended from a common ancestor: the birds and bananas, the fishes and the flowers- all related. Darwin’s general theory presumes the development of life from non-life and stresses a purely naturalistic “descent with modification”.

Also Read: 9 children killed, 24 injured as speeding car rams into school building in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Also Read: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces trolls for his Indian attire; Omar Abdullah tweets ‘choreographed cuteness’

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App