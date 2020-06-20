Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17, has been administered with plasma therapy for Covid-19. His body temperature is now normal and is currently under ICU monitoring for 24 hours.

Satyendar Jain, who was in charge of the health department of Delhi and tested positive for COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy in Max hospital in Saket after his condition worsened on Friday. According to the official information, he will be kept under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitoring for 24 hours. As of now, his body temperature is normal and is not suffering from fever anymore.

On Friday, Jain’s condition deteriorated and was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased. The latest CT scan has shown that his pneumonia patch has increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support.

Jain was admitted to the hospital in North East Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and had a high fever.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (file pic) has been administered plasma therapy. He has no fever now, his health will be monitored at ICU over the next 24 hours: Office of Satyendar Jain Satyendar Jain tested positive for #COVID19 on 17th June. pic.twitter.com/PqJsIAxSOF — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain’s health was improving. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 17 and declared positive for the novel coronavirus.

Delhi is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 53,116 today. With the highest single-day increase of 14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus count stood at 3,95,048 on Saturday.

The death toll has gone up to 12,948 in the country with 375 persons succumbing to the infection. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases includes 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths.

