Saudi Arabian foreign minister Adel Aljubeir on Wednesday said that people involved in stoking terrorism should not only be isolated but tried, convicted and punished. In an interview with the NDTV, Adel Aljubeir told Saudi Arabia did all the above-mentioned steps when it found any person indulged in sponsoring terrorism and also suggested other countries to follow their steps. His statement came hours after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressed a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. Widely known as MBS, in his address, asserted that the country will cooperate with India and neighbouring countries to tackle terrorism.

Adel Aljubeir, a member of the delegation accompanying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said that the country was not in a position to judge or take a stand on India’s appeal at the United Nations to announce Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as golbal terrorist asserting there is no background available.

MEA: Saudi Arabia to invest $100 billion in India – a huge vote of confidence in the Indian economy. PM Modi welcomed the announcement by #SaudiCrownPrince to invest in areas like energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, etc. pic.twitter.com/xr4Myl2xDQ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

Last night, Saudi Crown Prince arrived at Delhi airport where he was warmly received by Prime Minister Modi. His landed in India after his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has promised to invest $100 billion in India – a huge vote of confidence in the Indian economy. Soon after his announcement, PM Modi welcomed the announcement by Saudi Crown Prince to invest in areas like energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, etc.

On the other hand, Saudi Crown Prince has invested 20 billion dollars in Pakistan, which is almost 80% lesser than its investment in Pakistan.

