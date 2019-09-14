Drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities puts question mark on safety of Indian oil refineries, storage facilities: As many as four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at ONGC’s oil and gas processing complex at Uran near Navi Mumbai on September 3, 2019.

The latest drone attack on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities has put a question marks on the safety of our oil refineries, storage facilities that are spread across the country. As many as four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at ONGC’s oil and gas processing complex at Uran near Navi Mumbai on September 3, 2019. Reports said the fire and the resulting explosions led to the death of three security personnel and one company official. The fire also partially destroyed the processing facility which resulted in a shortage of CNG at fuel stations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia in a statement that armed mini-drones carried out the attacks at the facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais before the sunrise on Saturday and it sparked a massive fire. At 4 am IST (01:00 GMT), the industrial security teams of Aramco factories started controlling with fires and it was doused successfully.

No loss of life has been reported so far and a primary investigation is underway, reports said. Though no terrorist organization has come forward to claim responsibility behind the attack on the two oil facilities in the kingdom’s Eastern Province. It is suspected that Yemen’s Houthi rebels could be behind the attack. Reports said the Houthi rebels had carried out a string of cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi air bases and other facilities. Earlier, the Houthi rebels had also carried out similar drone attacks.

In the video, thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the two oil facilities amid sounds of gunfire in the background.

In August, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited had decided to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Aramco valued at $75 billion, reports said.

