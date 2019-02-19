Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit India today: In a snub to India, Prince Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan signed a joint statement, stating that India should not have politicised the UN listing regime, referring to India's demand to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit India today: India is likely to raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is arriving in the country today for a two-day visit. He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, besides ministers, senior officials and leading Saudi businessmen besides high-level delegates. In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, the issue of cross-border terrorism will top the list of India’s agenda. Prince Salman is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The relation between the two countries has touched new heights in the recent past. In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour. India’s is also Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest trade partner and more than 27 lakh Indians live in the kingdom. Hailing the efforts of India, Salam said that India is the kingdom’s top strategic partner. He is expected to sign to sign five key agreements with the South Asian giant.

However, in a snub to India, Prince Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan signed a joint statement, stating that India should not have politicised the UN listing regime, referring to India’s demand to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The statement comes after Saudi strongly condemned the terror attack in Pulwama. It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia had supported Pakistan’s nuclear tests despite being a signatory to the non-proliferation treaty.

Meanwhile, Prince Salman’s visit comes only a day after he ended his two-day visit to Pakistan where he signed eight agreements worth $20 billion with the cash-strapped country. He also praised the openness and efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold dialogue with India and the opening of the Kartarpur border. Riyadh also said that Pakistan has the potential to become a member of G-20 countries.

In the wake of growing tension between Indian and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeirhad said in Pakistan that Riyadh will try to de-escalate tensions between nuclear-armed countries.

