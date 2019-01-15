Saugandh Bhojpuri movie online: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua will be soon seen on the silver screens this month with the movie Nirahua Chalal London which is releasing all over the country on January 25, 2019. The movie stars Dinesh Lal Yadav as Nirahua and alleged girlfriend Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles.

Saugandh Bhojpuri movie online: One of the most watched movies of the Bhojpuri industry Saugandh has crossed 18 million views on youtube and will soon cross 20 million views! The movie stars the top Bhojpuri superstars of the industry- Dinesh Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya in lead roles and Kanak Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Dev Singh, Dipak Dildaar and Amit Shukla appear in pivotal roles. The movie Saugandh has been directed by Vishal Verma and produced by Vikas Kumar. The action drama Bhojpuri language movie was released all over the country this year on the occasion of Holi on March 2, 2018.

On the professional front, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua will be soon seen on the silver screens this month with the movie Nirahua Chalal London which is releasing all over the country on January 25, 2019. The movie stars Dinesh Lal Yadav as Nirahua and alleged girlfriend Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles. Dinesh Lal Yadav will also be seen in back to back 6 movies this year such as- Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Sher A Hindustan, Patna Junction, among others. Whereas Mani Bhattacharya didn’t appear much this year in the movies and laid low and there are no such updates for her upcoming movies of this year.

Here are some details about the movie Saugandh: