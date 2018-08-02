Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy while responding on the matter of detention of the party leaders by the Assam government at the Silchar airport said that they will move a privilege motion against the Assam government in Lok Sabha against the detention of TMC leaders.

TMC leaders were detained and asked to give an assurance that they will not make any provocative statements or speech on the issue of National Registrar of Citizens (NRC). Their detention was taken as a precautionary measure by the state administration.

However, speaking on the development, a TMC spokesperson accused Assam police of brutally thrashing the TMC leaders and even asking them to hand over their mobile phones. The TMC has actively taken the issue of NRC after BJP president’s Amit Shah speech in the Parliament on the matter.

The TMC has accused the Centre of not being concerned about immigrants who have voted for this government in the recent elections. Among those who have been detained by the Assam Police include Farhad Hakim, Arpita Ghosh, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Bala Thakur and Kakali Ghosh Gastidar and a couple of other leaders.

Following the incident, senior TMC leader Derek O Brien in a press conference said that it was the democratic right of the lawmakers to meet people and termed the incident as a super emergency like situation.

