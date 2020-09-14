Parliament was in much outrage at the personal remarks made towards Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by an opposition member, Saugata Roy. Although the statement made by Roy has been removed from media or the Internet, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded an apology from Roy.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday sought an apology from Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy as, during the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, Roy hit Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman personally, commenting on her attire. After objections were raised against the remarks made by Roy, Speaker Om Birla said that the statement would be expunged from the record.



Seeking an unequivocal apology from Roy, Pralhad Joshi said that the being a senior member, Saugata Roy should apologise unconditionally for what he was talking about her. Joshi added that it was an insult to womenfolk. Several other members of the Lok Sabha demurred to the remarks made by him.



While conversing and debating about the Banking Regulation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Saugata Roy attacked Nirmala Sitharaman personally, commenting on her attire. Although the comment made by Roy has been eliminated from the records, the Parliament was in much outrage at the personal remarks made towards Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by Saugata Roy.

Also read: NDA candidate Harivansh re-elected as RS Dy Chairman, Oppn’ candidate Manoj Jha defeated

Commenting on personal attire…Being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on TMC MP Saugata Roy's remark on FM Sitharaman, in Lok Sabha. Remark expunged from record. pic.twitter.com/8cgyhodnke — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Also read: 17 MPs including Meenakshi Lekhi, Ananth Kumar test Covid positive as Parl session begins

Addressing the remarks made by Roy, Finance Minister said, ‘If only Saugata Roy could listen instead of making remarks on other factors.’ After the outrage against his statement, Roy said that he thinks he has not said anything unparliamentary.

Saugata Roy is an Indian politician, he is a member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Trinamool Congress. Roy represents the Dum Dum constituency.

Also read: Bhushan seeks review of SC judgment in contempt case after paying 1 Rupee fine