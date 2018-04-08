The Ahmedabad-Puri Express left the Titlagarh station, some 400 kilometers from in Odisha, after the engine of the train had been detached from the coaches. The incident has once again highlighted the carelessness of the railway authorities as the incident took place because the concerned authorities had not applied skid brakes. As per the spokesperson, the two railway authorities who were responsible for the incident have been suspended from their post.

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday night after a train traveled for almost 10 kilometers without the engine. The Ahmedabad-Puri Express left the Titlagarh station, some 400 kilometers from in Odisha after the engine of the train had been detached from the coaches. Several passengers were inside the train when the incident took place. However, no casualties and injuries have been reported in the matter. The incident has once again highlighted the carelessness of the railway authorities as the incident took place because the concerned authorities had not applied skid brakes.

As the fast-moving train started to leave the station, without the engine, some staff present at the station and rushed to bring the train at a halt. After extreme efforts and stones, staffs succeed in bringing the train at a halt. Later commenting on the matter the authorities said that the all the passengers in Ahmedabad -Puri Express were safe. As per reports, the incident took place at around 10 PM on Saturday. Further disclosing the matter, East Coast Railway spokesperson said that no one was hurt in the incident. Talking to PTI the concerned person said, “All passengers are safe and no one was hurt when the coaches moved towards Kesinga after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end of the train.”

#WATCH Coaches of Ahmedabad-Puri express rolling down towards Kesinga side near Titlagarh because skid-brakes were not applied #Odisha (07.04.18) pic.twitter.com/bS5LEiNuUR — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Railway authorities said that the incident took place as a section from Titlagarh station has a downward slope and since the skid brakes weren’t applied the train started moving. As per the spokesperson, the two railway authorities who were responsible for the incident have been suspended from their post. After the train was stopped, an engine was sent to its position and after being attached to the coaches, the train continued its original journey. An inquiry has been launched into the matter.

