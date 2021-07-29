The CCTV footage of the incident reveals that the autorickshaw, which had hit ADJ Anand, had manoeuvred out of its path and hit him. Based on this evidence, the police registered a case of murder.

Additional District & Sessions Judge, Uttam Anand of the Dhanbad District Court was hit by an autorickshaw on Wednesday while he was out for a morning walk. The judge succumbed to his injuries at the Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College. The family of the deceased later identified his body after they were informed of the death of an unidentified accident victim.

Police probed a CCTV footage of the incident and found that the autorickshaw, which had hit ADJ Anand, had maneuvered out of its path and hit him. The footage showed that the stretch of the road had no traffic and the autorickshaw flew the spot after hitting the victim. Based on this evidence, the police registered a case of murder. Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar said that all possible angles will be investigated in the matter.

The Jharkhand High Court has taken cognizance of the case and said that it will monitor the police investigation. The court also said that it will hand the case to the CBI if the police probe is not found satisfactory.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association president Advocate Vikas Singh spoke about the matter before a bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud. He informed the bench that ADJ Anand was dealing with bail applications of gangsters. He also demanded a CBI probe into the matter. According to media reports, Dr. Arun Kumar, superintendent, SNMCH, said that Judge Anand had received injuries on the back of his head.