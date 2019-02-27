#SayNoToWar: Amid tensions between Indian and Pakistan and surfacing speculations for war, the citizens of both the countries have called for peace. Indians and Pakistanis have been sharing their views and suggestions on another war between both the countries on micro-blogging site Twitter with a hashtag #SayNoToWar. The tensions between both the nations erupted after the cowardly suicidal attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which more than 40 CRPF personnel martyred. The attack was claimed by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) following which Indian Air Force, a few days later, on Tuesday, conducted a surgical strike and eliminated JeM terror camps and more than 300 terrorists in Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.
Today in early hours Pakistan also tried to retaliate but Indian Air Force white washed thier plans and a Pakistan jet F16 was knocked down. Looking at the heat and tensed situation civilians on both the sides expressed their concerns and disapproval for another war between both the countries on social media with #SayNoToWar. Journalists, civil servants, authors, activists, youths have been saying that no one would be benefitted with destruction, so we should be #SayNoToWar.
Here’s how tweeple react on India and Pakistan war speculations:
Leave a Reply