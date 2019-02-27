#SayNoToWar: Twitter users across India and Pakistan have expressed thier concerns over the war speculations. On the micro-blogging site, people have been writing to talk peace. The tensions between both the countries lately erupted after the Pulwama attack.

#SayNoToWar: Amid tensions between Indian and Pakistan and surfacing speculations for war, the citizens of both the countries have called for peace. Indians and Pakistanis have been sharing their views and suggestions on another war between both the countries on micro-blogging site Twitter with a hashtag #SayNoToWar. The tensions between both the nations erupted after the cowardly suicidal attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in which more than 40 CRPF personnel martyred. The attack was claimed by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) following which Indian Air Force, a few days later, on Tuesday, conducted a surgical strike and eliminated JeM terror camps and more than 300 terrorists in Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Today in early hours Pakistan also tried to retaliate but Indian Air Force white washed thier plans and a Pakistan jet F16 was knocked down. Looking at the heat and tensed situation civilians on both the sides expressed their concerns and disapproval for another war between both the countries on social media with #SayNoToWar. Journalists, civil servants, authors, activists, youths have been saying that no one would be benefitted with destruction, so we should be #SayNoToWar.

Here’s how tweeple react on India and Pakistan war speculations:

War-mongers on social media are egging on #India and #pakistan, both nuclear nations, to go to war? What if we do? 90% of the world's population may die of starvation. Watch and

#SayNotoWar. India demand a FULL investigation & the TRUTH of #Pulwama. pic.twitter.com/HPF06hA8IG — Rita Banerji ✍ ⚖ (@Rita_Banerji) February 27, 2019

Yesterday’s war mongers are today upset about IAF pilots dying. Our Armed forces lives matter, their families matter. They didn’t enlist to please your collective hysteria. Wars are political, people who give up lives are not #SayNoToWar or #GoFuckingEnlistYourself — ‏ پر بھا (@deepsealioness) February 27, 2019

There must be a war between India and Pakistan ONLY if Politicians from both side goto border and fight with each other.#SayNoToWar — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) February 27, 2019

War is the unfolding of miscalculations, misadventures, and missed opportunities for peace; sure hope it never happens ~ adapted #Balakot #Pulwama#SayNoToWar — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) February 27, 2019

#SayNoToWar Please RT and like. This message needs to go out to the powers that be in #India and #Pakistan. — Ruchika Talwar (@RuchikaTalwar) February 27, 2019

Let's trend the hashtag #SayNoToWar . We don't want more lives to be snuffed out. We want peace. War has never solved any problem. It never will. Thanks. — Sagrika Kissu (@SagrikaKissu) February 26, 2019

