SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training admit card 2019 released @ sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India or SBI on Tuesday released the online SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019 or SBI Admit Card 2019 for the Junior Associates post. The candidates who have applied for the post can download their Call letter from the official website @ www.sbi.co.in. The candidates must notice that they can download the pre-examination call letter 2019 till June 1. The applicants can also download their SBI admit card 2019 or 2019 SBI Pre-Examination Training admit card from the direct link:

Click here:SBI admit card 2019 or 2019 SBI Pre-Examination Training admit card

The applicants can also follow these simple steps to download the online SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) @ www.sbi.co.in.

Search the SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019 or SBI Admit Card 2019 for the Junior Associates post

Enter login credentials and captcha and click the submit button

Your SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the Admit card and take a print out for future

SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019: Pay scale

11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1- 30230-1310/1-31450. The starting Basic Pay is Rs 13075.00(Rs 11765.00 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates.

SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019: Pre-Examination training centres

SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail themselves of such training at their own cost may indicate to that effect against relevant column while applying online. An indicative list of training centres is given below:

Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Anantnag. Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi NCR, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kathua, Kohima, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Ri- Bhoi, Samba, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada

