SBI didn’t report Rs 11,933 crore bad loans: In the FY19, State Bank of India (SBI) under-reported Rs 11,932 crore of bad loans, pushing the bank to thousands of crores of loss in 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report said. The inspection report carried out by the RBI said that the provision required for the state lender also increased Rs 12,036 crore in the current fiscal year.

SBI witnessed Rs 6,968 crore loss for the year 2018-19 against Rs 832 crore profit reported earlier. If bank’s and the public sector lender’s assessments differ, the divergence in bad loans is likely to increase. In October, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had tightened norms for asset quality disclosures, asking banks to divulge details of bad loans divergences with the central bank’s assessment in just a day after receiving a final report from the RBI.

Sebi had asked banks to disclose information on divergences immediately to shareholders since it was a price-sensitive. Also, Indian Bank, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and other lenders had earlier announced bad loan divergences on their balance sheets.

According to reports, the SBI’s net interest income raised from Rs 88,349 crore in the financial year 2019 from Rs 74,854 crore in the earlier year. It overall witnessed 18.03 per cent increase. The NIM, short for net interest margin saw a hike by 28 bps from 2.65 per cent to 2.95 per cent in FY18.

