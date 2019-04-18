Applications for 2000 SBI PO (Probationary Officers) posts are open till April 22, 2019. Candidates are required to visit the SBI website to apply before the deadline ends

SBI PO Recruitment 2019: The application process for SBI PO (Probationary Officers) recruitment for 2000 posts began from April 2, 2019, and will continue till April 24, 2019. Candidates are required to go to the official website of SBI i.e., https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html to apply online by or before April 22, 2019. Candidates are advised to deposit the fee, in order to complete their registration process. The preliminary exam for the same is likely to be held on 8,9, 15 and 16 June 2019. The admit card for the same is also expected to release in the 3rd week of May.

Those candidates who fulfil the given eligibility criteria will be eligible to sit for the exam:



Educational qualification: Graduation degree in any discipline. While those who are in their final year of graduation can apply too.

Age Limit: Minimum age has to 21 years while the maximum age should be 30 years. Candidates belonging to the reserved category will have age qualification. It’ important to note that the selection process for SBI PO Recruitment 2019 will be on the basis of marks secured in three-tiered process i.e, Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, Group Exercises and Interview.

To apply, the candidates are required to the official website of SBI and fil their application forms. Once the candidates successfully submit their application, they are required to download their application and take a print out for future reference.

Application Fee for SBI PO Recruitment 2019 for 2000 posts

For SC/ST/PWD candidates the application fee is Rs 125

For General/EWS/OBC candidates. the application fee is Rs 750.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More