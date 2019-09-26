SBI withdraws petrol, diesel purchase discounts on credit cards: The oil marketing companies (OMC) had to pay Rs 1,431 crore -- Rs 1,165 in e-payment discounts and Rs 266 crore to banks for bearing merchant discount rate (MDR) -- in 207-18.

The 0.75 per cent discount on purchase of fuel on credit cards, debit cards and e-wallets was introduced in 2016.

SBI withdraws petrol, diesel purchase discounts on credit cards: The SBI credit card holders, who prefer to swipe their cards while buying fuel, won’t get the 0.75 per cent discount that was introduced by state-owned oil companies more than two-and-a-half years ago, reports said. Kepping in view the growing price of crude oil in the international markets following the escalation of trade war between the US and China, state-owned oil companies expressed their reluctance to offer any subsidy on purchase of fuel. The SBI has informed its credit cardholders about the withdrawal of the discount from October 1, 2019.

The discount will be offered on debit cards and other digital modes of payment. The 0.75 per cent discount on the purchase of fuel on credit cards, debit cards and e-wallets was introduced in 2016 and the scheme continued for more than two-and-a-half years. Customers used to get a discount of 50 paise on purchase of a litre of petrol or diesel on the basis of 0.75 per cent discount. Due to the offer, the digital transactions had soared to 10 per cent in 2016 to 25 per cent in 2018, reports said.

Due to the widespread cash crunch in the aftermath of demonetisation in 2016, the government had asked Indian Oil corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to offer 0.75 per cent discount on credit payments for fuel purchases. he government’s initiative to promote digital payments in the country will face roadblock as the cashback on fuel transactions will be discontinued from October 1, 2019, reports said.

The oil marketing companies (OMC) had to pay Rs 1,431 crore — Rs 1,165 in e-payment discounts and Rs 266 crore to banks for bearing merchant discount rate (MDR) — in 207-18. The government had asked the OMCs to bear the burden of card payment charges called MDR.

However, other banks are still offering discounts on their credit cards.

