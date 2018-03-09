The apex court on Thursday allowed passive euthanasia with guidelines. The SC observed that individuals had the right to die with dignity. The apex court added that individuals can draft a 'living will' specifying if they would like to be put on life support in case they slip into an incurable coma. In this article, we take a look at cases where the practice ignited a big debate.

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed passive euthanasia with guidelines. The court observed that individuals had the right to die with dignity. The apex court added that individuals can draft a ‘living will’ specifying if they would like to be put on life support in case they slip into an incurable coma. The matter had been an issue of raging debate with some in favour and others against it and the apex court’s verdict is expected to bring an end to it.

Here are 5 controversial cases where the practice of euthanasia was a centre of the debate:

Aruna Shaunbag: Shaunbag was an Indian nurse who was sexually assaulted by a ward boy and remained in a vegetative state for 42 years before her death. Her case had sparked the debate as to whether passive euthanasia should be allowed or not. Journalist Pinki Virat had filed a petition in the apex court regarding the matter. However, it was rejected by SC. Aruna died in 2015 from Pneumonia.

Brittany Maynard: The 29-year-old girl from California was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour and found out that death was inevitable for her. She moved to Oregon where assisted suicide is legal and died in the presence of close family members. Her death, however, sparked outrage with religious groups opposing her decision.

Betty Coumbias and George Coumbias: The couple from Canada requested the government to let them die together. The most intriguing part was that Betty was in fine health at the time of request while George had a heart condition. Their request was turned down. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Betty died of cancer while George continues to live with heart illness.

Danny Bond: A premature baby, Bond’s life was marred by illnesses. Suffering was part of English boy’s everyday’s life as he spent most of his time in the hospital. He starved himself to death against the wishes of doctors in July 2002 as it was the only legal way for him to die.

Godelieva De Troyer: Belgium has most open euthanasia policies in the world and Godelieva De Troyer took advantage of it when she was suffering from depression. She was euthanized by officials much to the shock of her son who has been fighting against legalised euthanasia since then.

