Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused and arrested in the sensational espionage case in 1994. The Apex Court will have its first sitting on December 14 and 15 where it has appointed a three-member committee to probe the alleged conspiracy against the ISRO scientist. Nambi Narayanan was falsely accused and arrested until he got acquitted by the Supreme Court in 1998.

Nambi continued his legal battle until the Supreme Court in 2018 ordered him a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs well as directed a judicial committee to probe the alleged conspiracy, which falsely implicated him in the case. Nambi Narayanan was awarded Padma Bhushan in 2019. The now-retired scientist breathed a sigh of relief hearing the news of the committee’s sitting.

Earlier back in 1995, the CBI cleared him and since then he has been fighting a legal battle against the then top police official Siby Mathews and other officials including S Vijayan and KK Joshua. The cops are believed to have maligned him and implicated Nambi in the conspiracy.

The ISRO spy case falsely accused Nambi of espionage, and of selling vital state secrets of the ISRO including test data from the rocket and satellite launches to Pakistan.