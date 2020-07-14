A three-judge bench helmed by Chief Justice SA Bobde has directed the Centre to file a response on Jharkhand government's plea against decision to virtually auction 9 coal blocks for commercial mining as a part of its initiatives under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, concerns on heavy losses to the state, and impact on tribal natives.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to file a response on a plea filed by Jharkhand government challenging the former’s decision to auction nine coal blocks in the state for commercial mining.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde asked the Centre to file a reply on the petition filed by Jharkhand government.

The state government had moved the apex court challenging the decision contending that the move to virtually auction coal blocks, nine of which are in Jharkhand, will not benefit the state amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The state will incur a loss as it would not fetch the market price, the plea said.

Also read: Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM

Also read: India China stand-off: Corps Commander-level talks begin at Eastern Ladakh’s Chushul

Jharkhand Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan had said that a proper assessment related to the adverse impact on a huge tribal population and forests has not been done and added that a detailed study covering all aspects of the decision is required.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining and reiterated his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports.

The rollout of commercial coal mining is part of the series of announcements made by the Centre under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. It is expected to boost private sector participation which will, in turn, lead to higher production and enhance competition.

Also read: SC upholds Travancore royal family’s right over Padmanabhaswamy Templev

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App