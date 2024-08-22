SC Chief Justice Urges Centre And Bengal Not To Politicise Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has called for an end to the politicization of the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case, emphasizing that legal processes should not be overshadowed by political disputes. His remarks came during a heated Supreme Court hearing involving Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and West Bengal government’s counsel Kapil Sibal.

The exchange grew tense as Sibal urged the court to prevent provocative statements, while Mehta highlighted a controversial statement by a West Bengal minister, which he claimed was highly serious. Sibal countered with a quote from the Leader of the Opposition, further fueling the debate.

“Please don’t politicize this issue; the law will take its course,” Chief Justice Chandrachud stated firmly. He stressed the importance of an unbiased legal investigation and swift action.

The case has stirred significant political tension, with the BJP staging protests against the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of mishandling the situation. In response, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of spreading false claims to damage the state’s reputation.

The Supreme Court bench, including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also expressed concern for the welfare and safety of doctors. They vowed to issue enforceable directives to address these concerns.

During the hearing, lawyers representing doctors voiced worries about potential repercussions for participating in protests. The Chief Justice reassured that doctors should return to work without fear of retaliation, noting that the healthcare system’s functioning is crucial for the public.

“Justice and medicine cannot go on strike,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said, stressing that the needs of the poor and vulnerable must be prioritized. He highlighted the long wait times for medical appointments and urged doctors to resume their duties.

In response to the ongoing issues, the court has established a National Task Force to recommend measures for improving healthcare working conditions and ensuring the safety of medical professionals.

