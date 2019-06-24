The apex court has rejected the plea challenging the 16% quota to the Marathas and that will set aside all the hurdles and possibly the controversies surrounding the bill as well.

The Supreme Court has rejected the plea that challenged the Bombay high court’s order of June 13. The Bombay High Court had dismissed the petition against the 16% quota for the Marathas in postgraduates admission for Medical and Dental courses.

The vacation bench of the supreme court comprising of Judges Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai cited the date of closure of admission process in the state which was June 17 as the reason behind the dismissal of the petition.

An amendment was made to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018 by Devendra Fadnavis’s government through an ordinance way to give an unprecedented 16% quota for the Marathas for admission in Healthcare science in the state of Maharashtra. The ordinance was later upgraded as a law when the bill was passed unequivocally by the Maharashtra state assembly.

The petition was filed by a man named Sameer who has challenged the Bombay high court’s order on the ground that the order was unconstitutional and doesn’t hold the law laid down by the Apex Court of India.

Maharastra government is likely to sanction an additional 700 MBBS seats for private medical colleges in the state. The union government had approved 970 seats in civic and government-run medical colleges in Maharastra.

As per several reports, Maharashtra has around 2,030 PG seats in the state and 16% quota to the Marathas has fuelled the issue of reservation in the state of Maharashtra and the question of the maximum range of reservation is back in the mix for the government.

