Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a judicial inquiry into the recent communal violence during the Ram Navami-Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, which was chaired by a former Chief Justice of India.

A bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao refused the lawyer’s request stating, he should not seek remedies that the court could not provide.

As counsel Vishal Tiwari, who also filed the petition, stated that the situation is concerning and that only one side of the investigation is being conducted to which Justice Rao asked, “You want a former Chief Justice of India to lead an investigation? Is anyone available? Check it out. Don’t ask for relief that this court won’t be able to provide.” Hence he dismissed the appeal.

The petition asked for an investigation of the confrontations that occurred during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The PIL requested that a similar committee be established to investigate ‘Bulldozer Justice’ arbitrary actions in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.