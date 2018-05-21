Hitting out at internet giants, Facebook, Yahoo, Microsoft, Google and WhatsApp for failing to disclose steps taken to curtail the circulation of child pornography on their platforms., as a fallout, the Supreme Court imposed a fine a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each company. The bench said that none of these entities have filed anything to show the bench any progress neither any of them are ready with any response pursuant to our aforesaid order.

The top court also said that more than sufficient time has been allotted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to complete these tasks and also ordered it to complete it by June 30

The Supreme Court on Monday, May 21 slapped a fine of Rs 1 Lakh each on internet giants, Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Microsoft and WhatsApp for failing to file their replies on the steps taken by them in order to block videos of sexual offences on social media networking sites. It was issued by a bench comprising of Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit, the bench stated despite its order to these internet giants as they have yet not filed any document to inform it. The apex court directed them to file an affidavit before June 15.

Responding to the development, the bench said, “In our order dated 16.04.2018, we had required the parties before us i.e. Yahoo, Facebook Ireland, Facebook India, Google India, Google Inc., Microsoft and WhatsApp to let us know the status of progress made pursuant to the recommendations accepted by these entities as mentioned in the Report of the Committee.”

ALSO READ: Facebook plans to launch its own cryptocurrency, say reports

It further went on to say that none of these entities have filed anything to show the bench any progress neither any of them are ready with any response pursuant to our aforesaid order.

The top court also said that more than sufficient time has been allotted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to complete these tasks and also ordered it to complete it by June 30.

With regard to Institutional Mechanism at Central Level, it is stated that there is some dialogue between the States and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and other Ministries in this regard,” the bench added.

ALSO READ: Prime Focus Technologies, Microsoft forge a pivotal partnership to lead Media & Entertainment industry

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App