On Friday, the Supreme Court of India held senior advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt over tweets against CJIs and the top court.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has been held guilty of contempt of court in suo moto contempt case against him for tweeting against Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde and, Supreme Court by the top court. The trial on punishment for Prashant Bhushan will be conducted on August 20, 2020.

A three-judge bench that included Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari has given the verdict on Prashant Bhushan through video conferencing. The judgement was read by Justice BR Gavai who observed that the senior advocate had committed ‘serious contempt of the Court’.

A show-cause notice was issued to Bhushan by the top court after instating a criminal contempt case against him for two of his contemptuous tweets. On August 5, the Supreme Court had held its judgement after Prashant Bhushan, in his defence, responded to the court that he tweeted only against the judges for their conduct in their capacity. He added that the tweets did not obstruct the administration of justice.

Mr Bhushan who had been held guilty in the case is a public interest lawyer in the Supreme Court. He was also a member of the Team Anna led by Anna Hazare which held a movement called ‘India Against Corruption”. The aim of the movement was the implementation of Jan Lokpal Bill.

