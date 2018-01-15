A couple of days after four senior Supreme Court judges addressed their issues in a press conference that took place on January 12, there has been no change in the Constitution Bench. The bench comprising Chief Justice of Indian (CJI) Dipak Misra, and Justices AK Sikri, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan will hear eight matters listed for hearing from January 17.

Days after a press conference was held by four senior Supreme Court judges and raised their concern on some of the burning issues in the Indian judiciary, according to the latest developments, there has been no change in the Constitution Bench. The bench comprising Chief Justice of Indian (CJI) Dipak Misra, and Justices AK Sikri, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan will hear eight matters listed for hearing from January 17. In the presser held by senior SC judges on January 12, the judges including — Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph — said that there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary in the country if democracy is to be protected. The senior Supreme Court judges also went on to say that Democracy will not survive unless judiciary is preserved.

However on Monday in another development in the SC judges row, the Attorney General while speaking to NewsX said that the SC judges matter has been resolved via talks between CJI and judges in the special meeting which convened in the morning. Also, the Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on January 15 said the issues raised by four dissenting top judges of the Supreme Court have been resolved, and that the judiciary did not want any political party to take advantage of the situation. “As you can see the matter has been laid to rest and all courtrooms in the Supreme Court are functioning normally,” Mishra informed media today. A 7-member delegation of the BCI on Sunday met 15 Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice Dipak Misra, and three of the four rebel judges who went public with their differences with the Chief Justice.

Earlier on January 12, senior SC judges in a 7-page statement even targeted the Chief Justice of India. In one of the statement, SC judges said, “It is with great anguish and concern that we have thought it proper to address this letter to you so as to highlight certain judicial orders passed by this court which has adversely affected the overall functioning of the justice delivery system and the independence of the high courts besides impacting the administrative functioning of the office of the Honourable the Chief Justice of India.”