Days after four senior Supreme Court judges made their concern public about the current functioning of the judicial system in the nation and also shared that in this situation the democracy will not survive, Communist Party of India (CPM) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that there is a discussion going on among opposition parties on the Supreme Court judges crisis. Further speaking on the issue, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the opposition parties may even consider moving an impeachment motion against the CJI.

According to the Times of India, speaking on the matter, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury said, “The independence and integrity of the judiciary are non-negotiable. As far as the legislature is concerned, the only option open to Parliament is to tackle this through an impeachment motion. The point is to set the system right. If inadequacies are found, it is incumbent on the legislature and the executive to address them in the interest of democracy and the nation,” Yechury said.”

