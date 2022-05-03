According to a leaked draught of a majority opinion, the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the right to abortion in the United States, eroding over 50 years of constitutional protections.

The draught, which Politico received, was prepared by Justice Samuel Alito and shared throughout the conservative-dominated court, according to the news source. The 98-page draught majority judgement labels Roe v Wade, which established the right to abortion in 1973, "egregiously incorrect from the start."

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito says in the "Opinion of the Court" paper, which is available on Politico's website. "It's past time to pay attention to the Constitution and return the subject of abortion to the people's elected representatives," she says.

In recent months, reproductive rights in the United States have become increasingly threatened as states have tightened restrictions, with some attempting to outlaw all abortions after six weeks, when many women are unaware they are pregnant.Right-wing Republicans have started an assault on abortion, with Democrats, led by Vice President Joe Biden, battling back to defend abortion access.

The nine-member court, which is dominated by conservatives after former President Donald Trump’s nomination of three judges, is likely to rule in the Mississippi case by June.

According to Politico, four other conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — voted with Alito, the author of the majority opinion’s first draught, according to a source familiar with the court’s deliberations.The three liberal justices on the court were working on a dissent, according to the report, and it was unclear how Chief Justice John Roberts would vote in the end.Politico highlighted that the paper it got was a draught, and that justices’ votes can change before a final decision is made.

The release of the draught opinion while the matter is still being decided is unprecedented. According to Politico, this is the first time a draught opinion has been made public in contemporary history.