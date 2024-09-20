Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

SC Orders Action From Delhi, Haryana, And UP On Coaching Centre Incidents

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to assist the committee formed to p

SC Orders Action From Delhi, Haryana, And UP On Coaching Centre Incidents

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to assist the committee formed to prevent incidents like the one in Old Rajendra Nagar and to report on the measures taken to avert such occurrences.

Collaboration for Uniform Initiatives

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the three states to support the committee so that uniform initiatives can be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the National Capital Region. The top court’s direction came after Attorney General R. Venkatramani informed the Supreme Court that a committee has been formed to prevent unfortunate incidents, such as the death of individuals in a coaching institute in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi.

Addressing Nationwide Safety Concerns

The court observed that such problems could arise in other parts of the country and mentioned that it may consider expanding its focus on a pan-India basis. In light of the recent tragedy in Old Rajendra Nagar, the Supreme Court had previously taken suo motu cognizance of issues related to safety norms in coaching centres, stating that such institutes have become “death chambers,” endangering the lives of young aspirants from various regions.

MUST READ: Tejashwi Yadav Critiques Bihar’s Law And Order Following Nawada Violence

Emphasizing Safety Measures

The court noted that the recent unfortunate incidents resulting in the loss of young aspirants’ lives while pursuing their careers are eye-openers for all. Additionally, the court suggested that these institutes should operate through online classes until they fully comply with the fire and safety norms outlined in the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, along with the Unified Building Bye-Laws of Delhi, 2016.

Recommendations for Improved Safety Norms

The Supreme Court also recommended that safety norms should include proper ventilation, safety passages, and adequate air and light. Furthermore, the court asked the Centre, through the Ministry of Urban Affairs, and the Delhi government to provide explanations regarding the safety norms prescribed thus far and to detail any effective mechanisms introduced for compliance. The court issued notices to the central government and the Delhi government concerning the safety norms related to the operation of coaching institutes.

ALSO READ: NIA Raids Punjab, Investigating Pro-Khalistani Activities

Filed under

Coaching centre safety Coaching institute regulations Delhi safety norms Fire safety coaching Student safety measures Supreme Court directive

Also Read

Austria’s Record Heatwaves And Floods Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Action

Austria’s Record Heatwaves And Floods Highlight Urgent Need For Climate Action

Indian Construction Worker, 37, Fined Rs 25,000 For Defecating At Entrance Of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands

Indian Construction Worker, 37, Fined Rs 25,000 For Defecating At Entrance Of Singapore’s Marina Bay...

Woman Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy In Pakistan Amid Rising Human Rights Concerns

Woman Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy In Pakistan Amid Rising Human Rights Concerns

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space For Second Time

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space For Second Time

iPhone 16 On Blinkit: Lightning-Fast Delivery Promised As Sales Soar!

iPhone 16 On Blinkit: Lightning-Fast Delivery Promised As Sales Soar!

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film Industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, And Kannada

IIFA Awards 2024: Celebrating The Power And Diversity Of The Four Vibrant South Indian Film

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

‘Stairway To The Sky’: Zayn Malik Announces First Solo Outing Since ‘One Direction’

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lady Gaga On Ignoring Rumours Of Her Being A Man: Never Felt Like A Victim

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox