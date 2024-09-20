SC Orders Action From Delhi, Haryana, And UP On Coaching Centre Incidents

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to assist the committee formed to prevent incidents like the one in Old Rajendra Nagar and to report on the measures taken to avert such occurrences.

Collaboration for Uniform Initiatives

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the three states to support the committee so that uniform initiatives can be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the National Capital Region. The top court’s direction came after Attorney General R. Venkatramani informed the Supreme Court that a committee has been formed to prevent unfortunate incidents, such as the death of individuals in a coaching institute in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi.

Addressing Nationwide Safety Concerns

The court observed that such problems could arise in other parts of the country and mentioned that it may consider expanding its focus on a pan-India basis. In light of the recent tragedy in Old Rajendra Nagar, the Supreme Court had previously taken suo motu cognizance of issues related to safety norms in coaching centres, stating that such institutes have become “death chambers,” endangering the lives of young aspirants from various regions.

Emphasizing Safety Measures

The court noted that the recent unfortunate incidents resulting in the loss of young aspirants’ lives while pursuing their careers are eye-openers for all. Additionally, the court suggested that these institutes should operate through online classes until they fully comply with the fire and safety norms outlined in the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, along with the Unified Building Bye-Laws of Delhi, 2016.

Recommendations for Improved Safety Norms

The Supreme Court also recommended that safety norms should include proper ventilation, safety passages, and adequate air and light. Furthermore, the court asked the Centre, through the Ministry of Urban Affairs, and the Delhi government to provide explanations regarding the safety norms prescribed thus far and to detail any effective mechanisms introduced for compliance. The court issued notices to the central government and the Delhi government concerning the safety norms related to the operation of coaching institutes.

