The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the status quo be maintained for another two weeks on the anti-encroachment drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The bench comprising of Justice L Nageshwar Rao and Justice BR Gavai also sought the NDMC’s response on the plea filed by Islamic group Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri.

SC also expressed its displeasure over the NDMC carrying on with razing structures despite the apex court passing an order to stay the drive on Wednesday. The clarified that it will take a serious view on the demolition drive which was carried out even after the information was given to the Mayor of maintaining a status quo by the apex court on Thursday, April 20. The Court also issued notice to other concerned respondents in other pleas relating to demolition drives being carried out in other parts of the country.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave argued in court that the demolition drive is being used to target a specific community. He also pointed out that this issue is not confined to Jahangirpuri and if this is allowed there will be no rule of law left. Dave also raised questions on the NDMC and asked how the urban body can carry out the demolition drive after receiving a letter from a BJP leader.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised questions over the petition, saying that it is being filed by one organisation, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind. SG Mehta also said that the drive to remove the encroachments on the footpath etc began on January 19 in Jahangirpuri. SG Mehta said that allegation that one community is targeted is incorrect. SG Mehta also cited an example that in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone demolition, as many as 88 affected parties were Hindus and 26 were Muslims.