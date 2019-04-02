In accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, The RBI had put out a circular on the classification of non-performing assets that required banks to refer any account with a loan of over Rs 2000 crore to bankruptcy court, if the problem not resolved within 180 days of default. The decision disappointed many companies

The Reserve Bank of India’s February 12 order that dealt with the resolution of stressed assets in the economy has been struck down by the Supreme Court, as the top court on Tuesday termed the order as unconstitutional. In its order, the RBI had issued recommendations aimed at the resolution of stressed assets in the economy. The recommendations also included the introduction of specific schemes by the Central bank. RBI had also decided to replace the existing guidelines with a simplified one that focused on the framework for the resolution of stressed assets.

RBI’s February 12 order asked banks to classify a loan account as stressed if there was even a day of default. Hearing a clutch of petitions against the RBI order, a bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Vineet Saran pronounced the order as unconstitutional and ultra vires.

In accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the RBI had put out a circular on the classification of non-performing assets that required banks to refer any account with a loan of over Rs 2000 crore to bankruptcy court, if the problem was not resolved within 180 days of default. The decision disappointed many companies. In simple terms, a borrower failing to repay even for a day would be termed as a defaulter. Banks, according to the RBI notice were required to finalize a plan for defaulters of over Rs 2000 within the next 180 days, failing which would cause bankruptcy.

Earlier in March, the central bank had reiterated its stand on the revised framework of stressed assets issued in its February 12 order. The move by SC has brought relief to more than 75 companies which are facing insolvency proceedings due to the default of payment.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More