Babri Masjid demolition case: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to extend the security provided to special CBI (retd) Judge SK Yadav, who had recently pronounced a verdict in the sensitive Babri Masjid demolition case. The bench had gone through a letter written by Special CBI (retired) Judge Yadav seeking an extension of his security keeping in view the sensitivity of case.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to extend the security provided to special CBI (retd) Judge SK Yadav, who had recently pronounced a verdict in the sensitive Babri Masjid demolition case. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, said, “Having perused the letter dated September 30, 2020, we do not consider it necessary to continue security”.

The bench had gone through a letter written by Special CBI (retired) Judge Yadav seeking an extension of his security keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, in which he had recently delivered a verdict. The special CBI court in Lucknow had in September acquitted all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case observing that the demolition was not pre-planned.

Indian earlier slammed Pakistan’s remarks of the recent court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case and said the neighbouring county with its “coercive apparatus” might find it difficult to understand the ethos of democracy where both the government and people follow rule of law.

Also Read: India rejects Pak’s move on Gilgit-Baltistan; calls it integral part of India

Also Read: Mayawati reiterates BSP supporting BJP, other parties to defeat SP in upcoming UP MLC elections

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the verdict by the special CBI court after it acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.