Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the upcoming West Bengal elections. The apex court asked BJP to approach the state election commission for their grievances. On April 5, BJP approached the top court seeking violence and free elections in the state. Various political parties including BJP and Congress have alleged the ruling TMC workers for attacking their cadre to prevent them from filing nomination papers from upcoming local elections.

Last time, the top court on Friday reserved its order on the BJP’s request that nomination papers should also be accepted for the state’s panchayat polls. West Bengal panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5. Today, April 9 is the last date for filing nomination papers. According to police officials, 2 people lost their lives, many injured in Malda and Bankura districts in the poll-related violence. The West Bengal government led by CM Mamata Banerjee refused the allegations made by BJP and other opposition parties, and ask parties to approach state election commission for their concern.

On March 6, BJP’s State Secretary Shyamapada Mondal was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants in Bankura on Friday. The attack took place when the BJP cadres were going to attend a meeting with District Magistrate (DM) and to submit a deputation regarding the violence by filing nominations in the panchayat polls. The BJP alleges that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters are behind the attack. The TMC, however, has refuted the allegations coming from the BJP. A video of the entire incident has been surfaced on social media.

