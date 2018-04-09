The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay proceedings pending against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in connection with a rape case. Tejpal had approached the apex court seeking quashing of rape and other charges leveled against him. Earlier, Bombay High Court reserved its order on a plea filed by him. In 2013, Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted his co-employee inside the elevator in the 5-start hotel.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay proceedings pending against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in connection with a rape case. The apex court said the matter would be taken up for further hearing after 2 weeks. Its a big blow for Tarun Tejpal, as he had approached the top court seeking quashing of rape and other charges levelled against him in the sexual assault case. Tejpal has been farmed under section 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on the plea filed by him.

Yesterday, on April 8, the additional district and sessions court in Mapusa fixed the hearing on April 17. Tejpal had filed an application in the local court seeking more information in the alleged sexual assault case. Talking about the matter, special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora said, “During the previous hearing defence had moved 3 application with regards to some material which they say was not furnished to them.

The court has directed us to file a reply to all those three applications which have been done by the prosecution today. Now the matter is posted for the arguments on those three applications of April 17.” In September 2017, the Mapusa court framed charges against founding-editor of Tehelka Tarun Tejpal for sexually assaulting a junior colleague. However, Tejpal had appealed the court that he is not guilty. The in-camera trial in the case had commenced on March 15. In 2013, Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted his co-employee inside the elevator in the 5-star hotel.

Supreme Court refuses to stay proceedings pending against former Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in a rape case. Court said the matter would be taken up for further hearing after two weeks. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/eVwJwnR76v — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

