The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stall the release of Ram Ki Janmabhoomi movie. The court has said the film has no connection with Ayodhya land dispute mediation proceedings. Earlier, a man claiming to be a descendant of Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar had objected to the film release. Ram Ki Janmabhoomi will release on March 28 alongside films like Junglee and Notebook.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stall the release of Ram Janmabhoomi that is slated to release tomorrow, i.e March 28. In the petition, Advocate Lily Thomas had alleged that the film release will affect the on-going mediation process on Ayodhya land dispute case. Hearing the plea, a bench headed by Justice S A Bobde said that the film release has no connection with mediation proceedings. The bench added that the parties want to settle the matter and no film can come in the way of it.

Earlier, a man claiming to be the descendant of Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar had filed a plea against the theatrical release of Ram Janmabhoomi at the Delhi High Court. The petitioner, identified as Prince Yakub Hebeeuddin Tucy added that the film launches personal attacks on the royal family and contains defamatory statements that might spark communal tensions in the country. Responding to the plea, the court observed that for freedom of speech and expression to survive in India, people would have to be tolerant.

Directed by Sanoj Mishra, penned by Waseem Rizwi and produced under the banner of Cine craft productions, Ram Janmabhoomi revolves around the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute. The film stars Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdeo, Nazdeen Patni and Rajveer Singh in prominent roles.

At the cinema screens, Ram Ki Janmabhoomi will clash with mainstream films like Notebook and Junglee. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Notebook marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. The film is a beautiful love story between two individuals who have never met each other. Junglee, on the other hand, stars Vidyut Jammwal in lead role. Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russel, Junglee revolves around Vidyut’s friendship with his pet elephant Bhola and his bid to save his father’s elephant reserve from international poachers.

