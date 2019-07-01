As the Supreme Court reopens today after 6-week summer vacation, it is likely to pronounce verdicts reserved in several important cases like Rafale, Sabarimala, Article 370 and long-awaited Ayodhya case.

One of the most awaited verdicts will be on the Rafale case. The Rafale had become an issue of a big faceoff between the government and opposition, with the opposition alleging irregularities in the Rafale contract. Congress party made it into an election issue, continuously attacking the government over the Rafale deal. A bench led by Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on May 10 had completed its hearing on petitions filed by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and former union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha, asking for a review of the Court’s earlier December 14 verdict.

The decision on review petitions in the Sabarimala case is also awaited. The court had reserved it’s verdict on Feb 6 on the pleas. The bench headed by CJI had heard arguments that challenged the September 2018 SC verdict.

Apart from this long-awaited hearing on Ayodhya is also expected to come up in the SC schedule. The SC had earlier formed a 3 member panel to take up mediation proceedings over the Ayodhya issue. The panel was headed by former SC judge Justice Kallifulla to find an amicable solution of the issue.

The top court will also be hearing petitions on the constitutional validity of Article 370 and 35A of Jammu & Kashmir. Article 370 grants special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir whereas Article 35-A provides special rights and privileges to the residents of the state. Petitioners have challenged both the provisions in Supreme Court.

