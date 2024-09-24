Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

The court also highlighted that in states where RTI portals have been established, many do not meet the necessary accessibility and usability standards.

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

The Supreme Court has requested responses from 11 states, including Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, regarding a plea that alleges these states have not established Right to Information (RTI) portals as mandated by a 2023 judgment.

In a significant ruling on March 20 last year, the Supreme Court directed all states, Union territories, and high courts to create RTI websites within three months, emphasizing that online access would greatly enhance the effectiveness of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

On Monday, a bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice J.B. Pardiwala noted the claims made by the petitioner’s lawyer, Anuj Nakade, that 11 states have failed to comply with the court’s directive to set up their RTI portals.

The bench specifically mentioned the states and Union territories that have not yet implemented this requirement: Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The court also highlighted that in states where RTI portals have been established, many do not meet the necessary accessibility and usability standards set out in the guidelines for Indian government websites and apps. Additionally, it was noted that several public authorities have not been integrated into the RTI portals.

 

The bench issued a notice to the states and Union territories, requiring a response by October 21. It clarified that personal attendance of state officials is not necessary at this stage.

The 2023 ruling also mandated that all high courts create their own RTI websites within the same three-month timeframe. The judgment, written by the Chief Justice, mentioned that the Supreme Court had set up its own portal for RTI applications to facilitate access to information regarding the court.

The Supreme Court was considering a plea requesting the registrar general of all high courts to establish and operationalize online RTI portals for both the high courts and the district judiciary. The bench instructed the registrar general to follow administrative guidance from the chief justice regarding the district judiciary, which falls under the high courts’ administrative control.

An online RTI portal for the Supreme Court was launched in November 2022, replacing the previous system where RTI applications were submitted only by post.

Filed under

Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand D Y Chandrachud J B Pardiwala RTI

Also Read

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

J-K Elections 2024: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Electoral History of Ganderbal Assembly Constituency

J-K Elections 2024: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Electoral History of Ganderbal...

Entertainment

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox