Dalit leaders on Thursday asked the central government to bring an Ordinance to reverse the Supreme Court's recent order on the "dilution" of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The leaders threatened that if their demands are not met by August 15, they will carry out massive protests across the nation.

After a meeting of various Dalit organisations under the leadership of activist Prakash Ambedkar was conducted on Thursday in New Delhi, the leaders issued an ultimatum to the Centre. They said that massive protests will take place across the nation if the government fails to bring an Ordinance to reverse the dilution of the Act by August 15. Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani strongly opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling during the meeting.

Ashok Bharti of the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations, which was behind the April 2 Bharat Bandh, said, “We will wait till August 15, when the PM makes announcements from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to see if our demands are addressed.”

The Dalit leaders said that they will observe April 14, the birth anniversary of DR BR Ambedkar, as “Protect Constitution Day” and they will give a time period of four months to the government to bring an Ordinance. They also stressed that district-level meetings will be organised in order to raise the matter among the Dalit communities across the country.

Earlier on March 20, the Supreme Court delivered its judgment forbidding automatic arrest for offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The order was delivered by a two-judge bench comprising of Justices AK Goel and UU Lalit after taking a serious note of instances of abuse of the Act by “vested interests” for political and personal reasons. The judgment was followed by a nationwide protest (Bharat Bandh) by several Dalit organisations. Ruling BJP and Opposition called it a dilution of the Act and questioned the government’s credentials on empowerment of Dalits.

