The Supreme Court has started the hearing of the SC/ST act which had been making headlines from last several hours. As the hearings over the act are still underway, the apex court has observed that they are not against current the SC/ST act. During the hearings, the Court also observed that innocents shouldn’t be punished for any reason at all.

On April 3, the Supreme Court started the hearing of the SC/ST act which had been making headlines from fast several hours. As the hearings over the act are still underway, the apex court has observed that they are not against current the SC/ST act. During the hearings, the Court also observed that innocents shouldn’t be punished for any reason at all. Reacting to the violent protests that took the lives of at least 9 people, the court stated that the agitators might not have read the judgement.

While hearing the submissions filed by Attorney General KK Venugopal, the Supreme Court said that they were not standing against the law that had been prevailing in the nation for several years. During the hearings, SC also observed that the following Act can be misused by politicians for their political use. The apex court further observed that they interpreted CrPC and not SC/ST Act. While the hearings were underway, RS Katheria, Chairman, SC/ST National Commission, said, “There has been violence & people have died. Those responsible are people who’ve been rejected by Dalits, whether it is Cong or BSP. We will do an inquiry & give a report to govt. Action will be taken against culprits”.

Live updates

05:04PM: A day after Bharat Bandh protests, a case has been registered against two policemen in connection with the death of a man Mahavir Rajawat during yesterday’s protests in Bhind.

03:48 PM: Supreme Court refuses to stay its order on SC/ST Act, asks all parties to submit detailed replies within two days; matter to be heard after 10 days.

