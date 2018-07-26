Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan has written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing opposition towards the appointment of Justice (retd) A.K. Goel as National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman.

Paswan told reporters that several Dalit MPs have expressed concerns and a wrong message is being sent by the appointment of Goel to the post

Paswan told reporters that several Dalit MPs have expressed concerns and a wrong message is being sent by the appointment of Goel to the post. “Several members raised the issue of the judge who ruled against the Dalit Act and the UGC… he has been made the chairman of the tribunal… people expressed concern that this sends a wrong message,” Paswan was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Union Minister also announced that a delegation of MPs will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue and apprise him of their discontent.

Defending Paswan’s comment, his son, Chirag Paswan too said that he will ask the government to remove Goel from the post. Chirag is also the LJP parliamentary board chairperson. He said that Goel’s appointment has irked Dalit organisations who have also threatened to launch a stir on August 9.

“As LJP leader I will demand that the government remove him from the post,” Chirag was quoted by Financial express as saying.

Joining the discontent voice is the BJP MP Udit Raj, who has also raised the matter in the Lok Sabha.

In March this year, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Goel and U.U. Lalit laid down guidelines to protect public servants and private employees from arbitrary arrest under the SC/ST act. Opposing the order Dalit activists have argued that the order will dilute the Act and taken away the legal protection offered to SC/ST people from discrimination.

After taking fire from the Dalit organisations, Narendra Modi has filed a review plea.

