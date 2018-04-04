Addressing a rally in Odisha’s Bhawanipatna, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah said on Wednesday, April 4, BJP govt will govt will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone end it following the violent protests by Dalits all over the nation on Monday held them responsible for the death of 10 people across the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party led-Centre on Monday, filed a review petition in the top court asking for a stay on their ruling from last month which dilutes the SC/ST Act.

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties for creating unrest in the country during Monday’s Bharat Bandh against the SC/ST Act by Dalits, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Wednesday, April 4 said, “BJP govt will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone end it”. He also held them responsible for the death of 10 people across the country that occurred at the protests. Shah said at a rally in Odisha’s Bhawanipatna, “When we announced that we will file a review petition, then why did Congress and other opposition parties call for Bharat bandh? The opposition is responsible for 10 lives lost during the protest.”

Expressing his support to the minorities in the country, Shah also said that he wanted to squash the rumours about the Modi government removing the reservation policy. On Monday, April 2, the nation witnessed Bharat Bandh as Dalit protests simmered against the apex court’s ruling diluting of SC/SC Act. During the turbulence, at least 9 people were killed and left many injured. After the mammoth protests, the apex court refused to stay its March 20 order diluting certain provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Monday, filed a review petition in the top court asking for a stay on their ruling from last month which dilutes the SC/ST Act. Making it clear, responding to the petition, the top court said, “We are not going by any agitation”. It refused to stay its order but it will reconsider it at a hearing after 10 days. The top court said, “We are not diluting any provisions of the Act, we are only protecting the innocent, only reiterating the law of arrest.”

