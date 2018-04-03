The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to open court hearing on alleged dilution of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989‬. The SC will hear the review petition moved by the Central government on today at 2pm. Earlier, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Opposition for politicising the Dalit issue.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to open court hearing on alleged dilution of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989‬. The SC will hear the review petition on today at 2pm. On Monday, the Central government had moved a review petition in the SC after a number of Dalit organisations called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh). Till now, 10 people were killed during the protest in different parts of the country, which includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Opposition for politicising the Dalit issue.

#FLASH: #SupremeCourt agrees for an open court hearing on Centre's review petition over judgement on SC/ST Act. pic.twitter.com/wOe6O52JPT — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2018

