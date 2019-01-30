The apex court posts for February 19 for final hearing of pleas challenging SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018 that rule out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs and review plea against the Mar 20 judgement.

The court had last week announced that a bench would be set up to hear Centre’s review petition and other pleas challenging the amendments to the legislation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay the implementation of the amendment of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that restored the no anticipatory bail provision. The apex court said that hearing related to the case based on a clutch of petitions will be heard on February 19, 2019, the ANI reported. The court had last week announced that a bench would be set up to hear Centre’s review petition and other pleas challenging the amendments to the legislation.

The SC had refused to stay the amendments made by Parliament in 2018 including ruling out anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against the communities. On January 25, the apex court had said that an appropriate bench will consider listing the Centre’s review and petitions challenging the amendments to the SC/ ST Act 2018.

On March 20, 2018, taking note of the rampant misuse of the SC/ST Act against government servants and other individuals, the top court had said there would be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law. It had said that public servants cannot be arrested immediately after a complaint is filed against them under the law. In response, the Centre had asked the court to review its order.

The apex court had also said that new amendments passed by the Parliament cannot be stayed. As per amendments, there won’t be any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/Sts, which does not stand with top court’s current ruling. Also, no preliminary investigation was required to register a criminal case and an arrest under this provision did not require any approval.

