The Parliament had overturned the top court's March verdict which barred arrests without any preliminary inquiry to avoid the false implication of innocent people under the SC/ST Act

SC/ST Act amendment row: The Supreme Court will be giving its verdict on petitions challenging the amendment to the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Tuesday. Last month, a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit had ordered to hear the petitions challenging amendments to SC/ST Act along with the Centre’s review plea on February 19 for its final hearing.

The Supreme Court will be hearing a clutch of petitions seeking a stay on amendments introduced by the Parliament in August last year. The Parliament had overturned the top court’s March verdict in which it had barred arrests of innocent people without any preliminary inquiry under the act.

Overturning the SC verdict, Parliament brought in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, that ruled out anticipatory bail for a person charged under the SC/ST act.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More