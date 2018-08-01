The Union Cabinet on Wednesday agreed to reintroduce Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) bill in the Parliament to restore the original provision of the bill after a Supreme Court bench in its previous order diluted several provisions of the SC/ST Bill. The move by the Centre has come ahead of the August 9 deadline set by one of its allies, the LJP and Dalit organisation, threatening another Bharat Bandh protest if the government did not take any decision in this regard.

Ahead of the Bharat Banch protest scheduled to take place on August 9, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday agreed to reintroduce Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) bill in the Parliament to restore the original provision of the bill after a Supreme Court bench in its previous order diluted several provisions of the SC/ST act. According to sources, the Union Cabinet has decided to reintroduce the act in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Previously, the country had witnessed a pan India violent protest especially in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and other regions when several Dalit organisations ransacked public properties and disturbed the law and order situation after a Supreme Court bench had diluted some provisions of the bill.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi, says BJP nervous ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls

However, the Centre had assured the community that it will not this to happened and were concerned about the community and atrocities against it. The Dalit organisation and BJP’s alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had given a deadline to the Centre to overturn Apex Court’s decision in the matter following which the Union Cabinet has now decided to reintroduce the SC/ST bill.

Also Read: Pakistan’s PM-elect Imran Khan invites Aamir Khan, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Sidhu for swearing-in ceremony

It seems that the Centre doesn’t want to take any chance this time, unlike the previous time when the situation in some states worsened and the country had to witness violent protests. However, at present, it is not confirmed when the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Bill will be presented in the Parliament but the government aims to cleat this before August 9 deadline.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More