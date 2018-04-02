On Monday, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes protesters launched their demonstration against the dilution of provisions of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act 1989. The protest was launched in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan targeted opposition and blamed the Congress for politicising the issue. Government has deployed RAF and PAC with local police to control the situation.

Aggrieved Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes protesters launched their demonstration against the dilution of provisions of Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act 1989. Their protests turned violent in several states including Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The situation is still tense around the country. Taking cognizance of the protests, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan targeted opposition and blamed the Congress for politicising the issue.

Addressing a presser, Paswan said, “One can understand if people protest, but why is opposition playing politics? Parties like Congress who did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar are now acting like his followers.” The violent protest has destructed public property that worth crore of rupees. Over that other people are also facing problems due to their Dalit protest. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the incident and said, “We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite violence.”

One can understand if people protest, but why is opposition playing politics? Parties like Congress who did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar are now acting like his followers: Ramvilas Paswan,Union Minister #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/mhFwTXnM2R — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties & groups to maintain peace and not incite violence: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act pic.twitter.com/H9hTMCa9oN — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

The protesters forcibly shut down shops, business establishments at many places and situation is tensed in many states. The government has deployed RAF and PAC with local police to control the situation. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The central and state governments are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes (SC & ST). I appeal to all to not disturb the law and order.

The central & state govts are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC & ST. I appeal to all to not disturb the law & order. If at all there are any issues you can bring them to govt's notice: UP CM Yogi Adityanath #BharatBandh (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/NJm7xWCmYN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2018

I wish to convey that today we've filed a petition on the judgement by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister #SCSTAct pic.twitter.com/d7fzlUtTHy — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Minister of Law and Justice of India Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed reporters about the act and said, “I wish to convey that today we’ve filed a petition on the judgment by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government.”

ALSO READ: Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989‬, LIVE Updates: Section 144 imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar; 1 dead in Morena

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App