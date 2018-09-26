SC/ST job promotion quota: The Supreme Court, in its landmark verdict on Wednesday, said that the state is not bound to provide reservation for SC/STs in promotion for government jobs. Rejecting a batch of pleas that had sought a review of the 2006 judgement on reservation in job promotions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees, the apex court's five-judge bench refused to refer the MV Nagraj Vs Union of India case-2006 to a 7-judge bench.

The Supreme Court, in its landmark verdict on Wednesday, said that the state is not bound to provide reservation for SC/STs in promotion for government jobs. Rejecting a batch of pleas, that had sought a review of the 2006 judgement on reservation in job promotions for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees, the apex court’s five-judge bench refused to refer the MV Nagraj Vs Union of India case-2006 to a 7-judge bench.

The top court’s five-judge bench, comprising CJI Deepak Misra, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Indu Malhotra, was examining whether its 12-year-old verdict (judgment on MV Nagraj Vs Union of India case-2006) that had dealt with the issue of providing reservation in promotion of SC/ST categories in government job promotions is right or wrong.

The top court also said there is no need to collect data on SC/ST in reservation in promotion in government services.

In its 2006 verdict in the M Nagraj case, the Constitution bench had said that the states are bound to provide quantifiable data on the backwardness of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST), the facts about their inadequate representation in government jobs and the overall administrative efficiency before providing quota in promotions to those belonging to these communities.

On August 30, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench review its 2006 verdict which had put conditions for granting quota benefits for job promotions to SC/ST employees.

