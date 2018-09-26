On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the state is not bound to provide reservation to the individuals belonging to SC and ST communities. The following verdict was given by a 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Earlier, on August 30, the apex court had reserved its decision on a clutch of petitions seekings a review of its 2006 verdict by the 7-judge bench.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the state is not bound to provide reservation to the individuals belonging to SC and ST communities. The following verdict was given by a 5-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. Earlier, on August 30, the apex court had reserved its decision on a clutch of petitions seekings a review of its 2006 verdict by the 7-judge bench. In its 2006 verdict, the Supreme Court had put conditions for granting the quota benefits for job promotions to the employees falling under SC/ST. The today’s verdict by the Supreme Court in SC/ST job promotions quota comes after it had examined its 12-year-old verdict.

The Supreme Court is said to be examining the 12-year-old verdict on MV Nagraj Vs Union of India case-2006 that dealt with the issue of providing the reservations to SC/ST in government jobs. The verdict will be given by a 5-judge bench comprising of CJI Deepak Misra, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Indu Malhotra.

Earlier, in 2006 case, the top court said that states will have to show the existence of reasons that prove their backwardness inadequacy of representation and overall administrative efficiency before they put a quota in job promotions. The following judgement was announced by five-judge constitution bench comprising Justice YK Sabharwal, KG Balakrishnan, SH Kapadia, CK Thakker and PK Balasubramanyan.

During the previous hearings, the Supreme Court had said that there may be several individuals, belonging to SC/ST communities, who might have overcome the stigma but the community still faces the stigma.

The following statements were read after a petition challenging the reservation in promotion was file. The petition said that the people belonging to SC/ST communities have come to take over the offices of President, Central Ministers, Chief Justice of India and Chief Ministers and therefore is no more disabled.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Supreme Court over the SC/ST act:

