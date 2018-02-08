Earlier, senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan had appeared on behalf of some petitioners and had pressed for postponing of the hearing. Sibal, who had appeared for Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, had told the three-judge bench that it should not hear the Ayodhya dispute which has repercussions on the polity of the country.

The Supreme Court of India will commence the final hearing in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case from Thursday. The three-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the final arguments in the Ayodhya case. The bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, had said on December 5 last year that it would begin the crucial hearing on the petitions from February 8. The matter will be heard before the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S Abdul Nazeer at around 2 pm.

Earlier, senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan had appeared on behalf of some petitioners and had pressed for postponing of the hearing. Sibal, who had appeared for UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, had told the three-judge bench that it should not “hear the matter which has repercussions on the polity of the country”. He had also suggested for July 2019 hearing, suggesting it would have an impact on the 2019 general elections. However, senior counsel Harish Salve, who appeared on the other side, had said that it was “just a case” for the apex court and had nothing to do with the elections.

After the court rejected postponing of the hearing till 2019, Sibal and Dhavan walked out of the court. The court described the act as shameful. “What happened yesterday (December 6) was shameful. What happened day before yesterday (December 5) was extremely shameful,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said. He also said it was not the tradition of the Bar.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a political, historical and socio-religious debate in India, centered on a plot of land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The main issue revolves around the access to the site as Hindus claims it the birthplace of Lord Ram and the Babri Masjid, constructed by Mir Baki on the orders of Mughal emperor Babar, was built after the previous Hindu temple was demolished.

With IANS inputs