Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been directed by the Supreme Court to finish 2G scam investigation in 6 months. The apex court said if not probe agencies, are invisible hands not completing 2G probe. In the Aircel-Maxis case, agencies scanner has been shifted to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

The Supreme Court has slammed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for excessive delay in concluding the investigation in 2G scam case. Both the investigative agencies have been criticised by the apex court after they failed completely the 2G investigation within 6 months and submit a report. The top court said, “if not probe agencies, are invisible hands not completing 2G probe. It has asked agencies to inform the court if any obstruction emerges. The direction of the Supreme Court has come after Tushar Mehta appointed as the special public prosecutor in all 2G scam related cases.

In the Aircel-Maxis controversy, one of the 2G scam related case, the focus has been shifted to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. He is accused of giving Foreign investment Promotion Board (FIPB) green light in Aircel-Maxis case. In late December, Delhi’s special trial court acquitted all the accused in 2G scam including the former Telecom Minister A Raja in 2G spectrum allocation case. However, the investigation in many cases related to 2G scam has not been completed. In two different cases, father P Chidambaram and son Karti Chidambaram are accused and facing probe and has been arrested by the investigative agencies.

ALSO READ: US-Bangla Airlines plane crashes at Kathmandu airport; at least 50 killed

A Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till March 24 in INX Media case. Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has challenged the verdict by the Patiala House Court, which dismissed the Aircel Maxis case. In 2012-13 DMK left the UPA government after CBI file a case following allegations against Dayanidhi Maran and other leaders of the party. Roles of P Chidambaram and Karti is under scanner because of the complexity of Aircel-Maxis case.

The 2G spectrum was an alleged scam by the politicians and government officials under the United Progressive Alliance (Congress) coalition government in India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Dec 21, 2017, declared no evidence to prosecute the accused and acquitted all accused personnel’s.

ALSO READ: NewsX exclusive: Nirav Modi floated 14 shell companies to avail LoUs, reveals his CA

ALSO READ: Unhappy with denial of RS ticket, senior SP leader Naresh Agarwal joins BJP

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App